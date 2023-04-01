Pachira Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.44. 699,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,623. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.85. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.