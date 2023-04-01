Pachira Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Pachira Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Impinj makes up about 6.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $101,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $206,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $176,884.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 47,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,615.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and have sold 73,990 shares worth $9,296,120. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $135.52. The stock had a trading volume of 395,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.