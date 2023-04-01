Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.81. 236,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,808. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.