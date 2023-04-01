Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $362.24

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 362.24 ($4.45) and traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.29). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.32), with a volume of 341,707 shares.

Pacific Assets Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 354.78. The company has a market cap of £428.20 million, a PE ratio of 2,528.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.