Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $362.24

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 362.24 ($4.45) and traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.29). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.32), with a volume of 341,707 shares.
Pacific Assets Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 354.78. The company has a market cap of £428.20 million, a PE ratio of 2,528.57 and a beta of 0.39.
Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile
Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.