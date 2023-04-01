Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) Shares Purchased by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,498,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 273,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 266.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 808,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 588,221 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $4,913,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 42,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANA remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

