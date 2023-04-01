Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,127,183 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,183 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $335,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $49.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

