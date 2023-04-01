Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,696 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 104,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,971 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

