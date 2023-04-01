Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,420 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $285.81. 3,009,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,236. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

