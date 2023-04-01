Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $11.12 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,396,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,745,393. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

