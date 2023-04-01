Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $23.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,971 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $23,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.15. 3,094,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,386. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

