Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $74.37 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.23% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $74,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,360,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.