Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,015. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

