Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,521,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $107.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

