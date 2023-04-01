Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,937 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,613,000 after buying an additional 478,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,964,000 after buying an additional 387,621 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,088,000 after buying an additional 61,290 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. 1,206,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,145. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

