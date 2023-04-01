Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 5.39% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

