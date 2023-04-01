Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $49,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.70. 4,956,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

