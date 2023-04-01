Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after buying an additional 273,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 665,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 116,525 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,423,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RPV stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.90. 384,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,275. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

