PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Trading Down 0.1%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

PCCW Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

