PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.80.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $13.65.
Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.