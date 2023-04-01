PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

