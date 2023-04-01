Penbrook Management LLC Cuts Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,675 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

