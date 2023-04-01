Penbrook Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.33% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 84,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $3.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

