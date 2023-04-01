Penbrook Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cohu accounts for approximately 2.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cohu worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after buying an additional 242,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after buying an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 137,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 131,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 203.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 125,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $38.39. 307,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,467. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

