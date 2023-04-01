Penbrook Management LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.46% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 69.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 242,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,973. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BNED has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

