Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.42.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $278.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.95. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $283.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,272,190 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

