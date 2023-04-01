PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

