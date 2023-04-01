Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,319. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

