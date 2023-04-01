Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,319. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.