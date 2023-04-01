Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 4,034.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,150 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.22% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $152,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,700 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,277,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,686,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.43. 21,188,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,447,460. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Stories

