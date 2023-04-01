PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PG&E Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $23,299,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

