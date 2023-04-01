PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Director Purchases $35,310.00 in Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) Director Brian Reid purchased 3,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $67,089. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.