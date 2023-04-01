PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Director Purchases $35,310.00 in Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) Director Brian Reid purchased 3,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $67,089. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 98,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 72,080 shares during the period.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

