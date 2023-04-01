Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,231,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 2,709,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,038.8 days.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

PHGUF stock remained flat at $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $822.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The firm offers RUCONEST, which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

