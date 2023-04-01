Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,942 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,594 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,124,000 after acquiring an additional 344,513 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,452,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 918,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,377,000 after purchasing an additional 258,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 256,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

