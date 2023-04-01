Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 28,297 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 1.35% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 361,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,011,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 69,241 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. 88,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,328. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

