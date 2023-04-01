Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 362,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,237. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

