Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $296,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $294,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. 289,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

