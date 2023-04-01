Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,208 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $31,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. 543,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $91.23.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

