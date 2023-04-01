Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ PME opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.71. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

