Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1,058.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

