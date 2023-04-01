Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 547 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $117.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

