Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after acquiring an additional 503,003 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,940,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

