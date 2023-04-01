Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $138.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,364. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.25.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

