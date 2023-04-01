Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TGT traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.63. 3,094,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

