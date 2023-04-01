Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.13. 6,900,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,103. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

