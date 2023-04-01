Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Intel stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. 59,764,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,801,176. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.