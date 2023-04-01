Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $669.12. 516,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $695.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.62.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

