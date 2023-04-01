Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $978,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after acquiring an additional 462,803 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,440,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $268.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

