Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 166 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

