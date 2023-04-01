Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,066 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. 2,068,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

