Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.97. 3,151,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,133. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.62. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

