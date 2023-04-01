Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Trading Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. 1,237,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Plateau Energy Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$75.94 million and a PE ratio of -13.27.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

