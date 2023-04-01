Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Trading Up 1.3%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $37.59. Approximately 546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.12.
Point Bridge America First ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $17.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30.
Point Bridge America First ETF Company Profile
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
